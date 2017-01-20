Rutherford County Man Charged In Cannon County Murders

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been charged with murder in the deaths of two people in Cannon County.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Jesse Mount was charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.
Authorities were called to a home on Choctaw Drive on January 15 and found 42-year-old David Wooten dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two women - 19-year-old Elizabeth Clement and 28-year-old Laura Jastre - were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Clement later succumbed to her injuries.
Mount was arrested Friday morning and held in the the Cannon County Jail without bond.
The investigation remained ongoing.
