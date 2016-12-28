Suspect Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting

Current
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
CBS affiliate WDEF reported that a chase ended Tuesday night in gunfire.
Marion County deputies chased a pick-up truck driver for unknown reasons. The driver reportedly shot at them until the vehicle crashed.
It's unclear if the suspect died from injuries in the crash or from a gunshot wound.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating the incident.
Highway 134 in Marion County remained closed while the investigation continues.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.