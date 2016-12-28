Suspect Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting

7:28 AM, Dec 28, 2016
2 hours ago

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.

CBS affiliate WDEF reported that a chase ended Tuesday night in gunfire.  

Marion County deputies chased a pick-up truck driver for unknown reasons. The driver reportedly shot at them until the vehicle crashed. 

It's unclear if the suspect died from injuries in the crash or from a gunshot wound. 

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating the incident.

Highway 134 in Marion County remained closed while the investigation continues.


 

