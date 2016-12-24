Suspect In 2 Nashville Robberies Arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man believed to be responsible for multiple robberies.

MNPD officials said 32-year-old Joshua Hackett robbed a someone of their wallet in the Gallatin Pike Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot Friday morning.

While officers were on the scene of the Walmart robbery, a second hold-up involving Hackett was reported at the Steak ‘n Shake on Myatt Drive.

In that case, they said he again demanded money, and the cashier complied.