Suspect In 2 Nashville Robberies Arrested

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 53°
HI: 70°
LO: 55°
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man believed to be responsible for multiple robberies.
MNPD officials said 32-year-old Joshua Hackett robbed a someone of their wallet in the Gallatin Pike Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot Friday morning.
While officers were on the scene of the Walmart robbery, a second hold-up involving Hackett was reported at the Steak ‘n Shake on Myatt Drive.
In that case, they said he again demanded money, and the cashier complied.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.
A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer brought Christmas cheer to grocery shoppers by playing trombone rather than ringing a bell.
The number of travelers this holiday season is expected to be the highest level on record.
A Tennessee couple's home burned down while they were in Gatlinburg supporting wildfire victims.