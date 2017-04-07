Suspect In Rape At Drake Concert Arrested In Fla.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect accused of raping a woman at a Drake concert in 2016 has been taken into custody in Florida.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police tweeted Friday that Leavy Johnson was apprehended in Tampa after a weeks-long investigation.
BREAKING: After weeks of investigation, accused rapist Leavy Johnson arrested by U.S. Marshal's FugitiveTask Force in Tampa, FL. pic.twitter.com/Vwih85NM5j— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 7, 2017
Johnson has been accused of sexually assaulting an Indiana woman who was attending a Drake concert at Bridgestone Arena last August.
Details of his arrest were not available.