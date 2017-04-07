Suspect In Rape At Drake Concert Arrested In Fla.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect accused of raping a woman at a Drake concert in 2016 has been taken into custody in Florida.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police tweeted Friday that Leavy Johnson was apprehended in Tampa after a weeks-long investigation.

Johnson has been accused of sexually assaulting an Indiana woman who was attending a Drake concert at Bridgestone Arena last August. 

Details of his arrest were not available.  
 

