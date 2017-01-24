Suspect Sought In Bellevue Pharmacy Robbery

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The search for a suspect got underway overnight after a pharmacy was robbed in Bellevue.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Walgreens on Highway 70 South.
Officials said a man walked into the store and handed the pharmacist a note demanding money and medicine.
A weapon was never seen on surveillance but he reportedly implied he was armed.
The pharmacist complied and the suspect left the store, where he fled in a four-door gray sedan.
A description of the suspect was limited at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
