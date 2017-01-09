Suspect Sought In Mt. Juliet Pharmacy Robbery

Current
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy located inside a Target store on South Mt. Juliet Road.
Officials with Mt. Juliet Police said the suspect forced his way into the pharmacy and demanded that an employee fill a bag full of pills.
He reportedly said he was armed but did not display a weapon.
Police said he ran out of the store and fled north through the Target parking lot.
No one was hurt during the robbery. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.
He was described as a slender, tall, white male, around 6’2” to 6’5” tall. He also had dark brown hair with frosted tips.
Investigators said he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a red and black bandanna covering his face, dark blue jeans, and black and grey sneakers.
Anyone with any information should call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. You can also call (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or submit tips via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.
