Suspect Sought In Nashville Dollar Tree Burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a Dollar Tree burglary in Nashville.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the store on Clifton Avenue, located not far from Boyd Park.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the burglar set off alarms when he shattered the glass in one of the front panes.
Video: here's a freeze frame of the accused burglar and some video of him breaking in. He threw a rock through the front window and office pic.twitter.com/YtaJ7OjVoS— Sophie N-K (@NC5_SophieNK) February 1, 2017
Shards of glass could be seen all over the ground.
The store manager was called out and was conducting an inventory check to see what, if anything, was stolen.
Police said someone did force their way into the safe room, but the safe was not open.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
