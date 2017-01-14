Suspected Bank Robber Arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Deprtment have arrested an alleged bank robber.

A masked man robbed the U.S. Bank branch on Fesslers Lane Friday evening.

South Precinct officers arrested him on Antioch Pike. He was later identified as 29-year-old Frederick G. Turner.

He is expected to be charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in U.S. District Court.