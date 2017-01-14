Suspected Bank Robber Arrested

10:08 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Deprtment have arrested an alleged bank robber. 

A masked man robbed the U.S. Bank branch on Fesslers Lane Friday evening.

South Precinct officers arrested him on Antioch Pike. He was later identified as 29-year-old Frederick G. Turner.

He is expected to be charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in U.S. District Court.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top