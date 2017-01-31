Suspected Rapist Of Belmont Student Arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspected rapists was arrested for his assault of a Belmont University student.

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, Carlos Reyes sexually assaulted the student earlier this month.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was staying over at Reyes's home New Year's Day when she awoke to him assaulting her.

After talking to police at the hospital the victim agreed to record a phone call with Reyes.

The 21-year-old said he feels terrible and that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Reyes was charged with rape.

Belmont University released the following statement:

“As a practice, we do not comment on the University’s internal judicial processes, but I can confirm that Carlos Reyes is not currently enrolled as a student at Belmont. Reyes was arrested by Metro Nashville police following an incident that occurred off campus prior to the start of the Spring 2017 semester—all queries for additional Information regarding that ongoing criminal investigation will be handled by MNPD. In addition, I cannot emphasize enough that Belmont continues its deep commitment to student safety and success. Any violations of the University’s Community Commitments--especially as it relates to potential sexual assaults--are thoroughly investigated and quickly addressed.”