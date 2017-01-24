Suspects Steal Over 50 Packs Of Cigarettes In Robbery

Clear
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 35°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in their robbery suspects that stole more than 50 packs of cigarettes from a convenience store.
It happened Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store on Memorial Drive.
Police said the suspects held were armed with handguns and took cash from the register and the clerk's wallet.
They also stole several packs of cigars and Cigarillos and more than 50 packs of Newport cigarettes.
One suspect reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she called police or pressed a panic button. The clerk said both men were wearing purple latex gloves.
Anyone recognizing the suspects were asked to call Detective Tracy Woodruff at 931-648-0656, ext. 5531, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
Trump signs executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Two suspects were taken into custody after a multi-county pursuit on Interstate 40.
Police busted a mobile meth lab in Wilson County overnight.
Authorities have been called to an area of Robertson County where possible human remains were found.
The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in their robbery suspects that stole more than 50 packs of…
The search for a suspect got underway overnight after a pharmacy was robbed in Bellevue.
A woman was the victim of a carjacking after her husband went inside a south Nashville area business.