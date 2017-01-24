Suspects Steal Over 50 Packs Of Cigarettes In Robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in their robbery suspects that stole more than 50 packs of cigarettes from a convenience store.

It happened Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store on Memorial Drive.

Police said the suspects held were armed with handguns and took cash from the register and the clerk's wallet.

They also stole several packs of cigars and Cigarillos and more than 50 packs of Newport cigarettes.

One suspect reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she called police or pressed a panic button. The clerk said both men were wearing purple latex gloves.

Anyone recognizing the suspects were asked to call Detective Tracy Woodruff at 931-648-0656, ext. 5531, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.