Armed Suspect In Custody After Domestic Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been taken into custody after a domestic incident in Nashville.

The SWAT team was first called to Nashville Business Park II on Briley Park Blvd North in response to an armed subject, early Thursday morning.

Madison Precinct Commander Sebastian Gourdin said, “Approximately 7 o’clock this morning the Metro Nashville Police Department received a call from a victim who claimed she was being held against her will. The situation started in the north sector."

Gourdin said the suspect drove his girlfriend to work after the argument.

Gourdin said, “At some point the victim was claiming that suspect pulled out a handgun, struck her with the handgun and pointed the handgun at her. At some point the victim texted one of her employees or co-workers here and advised them what was taking place.”

Police tell us the woman suffered from an injury to her forehead but is okay.

The suspect had 2 outstanding warrants and additional charges may be added.

At 9a.m. officers had not located the handgun used in the incident. They confiscated drugs from the truck.

Officials on the scene said the ordeal began as a domestic situation in North Nashville.

The situation has since been resolved.

Before the SWAT team executed their plan, they evacuated the business.

Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

His identity has not been released by police yet.