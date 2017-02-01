Syrians In Nashville React To The President's Executive Orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Home is where your heart is, that saying couldn't be more true for one Syrian family in Nashville.

The lady of the house makes coffee for her guests, Tuesday. It's a Syrian tradition, in this case we are the guests and what better place than a living room to talk politics.

We're joined by an interpreter and an outreach coordinator, their two young children play in the background.

"I want to do the best for my kids," it's motivation any parent can relate to. He's asked us not to use his full name for one reason. "He doesn't want Trump to see him and probably get kicked out," the interpreter explains.

We'll call him R.A for short. He and his family arrived in America in June, 2016 after years of vetting. "We applied to be refugees in 2013 and it took us almost three years to move the U.S.," he said.

Before they left R.A. said ISIS began its attacks on their beloved country. "It was very rough. My wife was pregnant and I couldn't even go outside and get her medicine," he said. "A lot of attacks and bombs everywhere."

Now in the U.S. they're getting used to the new administration in Washington. "It doesn't make sense by the U.S. Government who brought us to the U.S. and then kicking us out," said R.A.

Surprisingly, he had this to say about President Trump's executive order to ban Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., even after 120 days. "It's his right to protect his country and protect his people."

But he also added, "we are not terrorists, we are human beings."

R.A. showed us pictures of Syria and his hometown, much different images than the pictures we see on the news daily.

"What you guys see, this is not the truth about Syrians. I'm very happy that Americans are my neighbors now and I'm their neighbor as well," he said.

They'll move forward with a new life and a better future for their kids here in Nashville. R.A's wife is focusing on getting in education. Their 4-year-old son will begin kindergarten next year, he can already speak Arabic and English. They do have family still in Syria but accept the fact they probably won't see them for years to come.

"As long as my kids and my wife are with me I’m fine with that," he said.