Tattoo Parlor Makes The Unlucky Friday 13th Lucky With Discounts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville tattoo parlors saw an increase in customers Friday because of it's taboo date, Friday 13.

Many people believe that Friday the 13th is unlucky, but for local tattoo artists, it's like Christmas.



The owner of the Monolith shop told NewsChannel 5 that for the past three years, the day has turned into a day where shops offer special tattoo prices.

Inkers loved it. In fact, at Monolith, customers started lining up outside an hour and a half before they opened their doors.

"Every year, we get more followers on social media and people know our shop and our network expands every time," said owner Zach Fincher.



The next Friday the 13th is in October, and the parlor will be offering the special then as well.