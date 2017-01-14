Tattoo Parlor Makes The Unlucky Friday 13th Lucky With Discounts

Light fog
HI: 56°
LO: 49°
HI: 53°
LO: 44°
HI: 69°
LO: 46°
Nashville tattoo parlors saw an increase in customers Friday because of it's taboo date, Friday 13.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville tattoo parlors saw an increase in customers Friday because of it's taboo date, Friday 13.
Many people believe that Friday the 13th is unlucky, but for local tattoo artists, it's like Christmas. The owner of the Monolith shop told NewsChannel 5 that for the past three years, the day has turned into a day where shops offer special tattoo prices.
Inkers loved it. In fact, at Monolith, customers started lining up outside an hour and a half before they opened their doors.
"Every year, we get more followers on social media and people know our shop and our network expands every time," said owner Zach Fincher. The next Friday the 13th is in October, and the parlor will be offering the special then as well.
President-elect Trump's stance on executive orders could change the course of the Tennessee Walking Horse -- a large, but controversial…
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Deprtment have arrested an alleged bank robber.
A Metro Nashville Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash in North Nashville.
Another lawsuit has been filed in the bullying incident of Rutherford County elementary students that prompted an internal review of several…
Major Derrell Cagle has been fired from his position as Facility Administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center.
A former fire department treasurer has been arrested on theft charges, and accused of stealing from his department in Cheatham County.
A 26-year-old Middle Tennessee hunter's kill came one step closer to being the world's largest deer rack after its final measurement.
Another local musician has joined the list of people who will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump' inauguration.
Two teens have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.