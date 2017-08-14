TBI Investigates Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in east Tennessee.

Investigators say the Cocke County Sheriff's Office was called out to Cosby Sunday night where a man known to have outstanding warrants was walking down Middle Creek Road.

When the man saw the deputy he took off into the woods and the deputy pursued him in a foot chase.

At some point during that chase, investigators say the man pointed a weapon at the deputy.

The deputy fired shots, hitting him.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The deputy was not injured.

The TBI will share their investigation with the District Attorney General for consideration and review.