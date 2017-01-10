TBI Launches Program Fighting Human Trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In an effort to fight human trafficking in Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has started a new billboard campaign.

The billboard campaign: "It has to stop," was recently launched and placed on billboards in Nashville.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine did not mince words when explaining why Tennessee stands against human trafficking.

"We are not okay with minors. We are not okay with 12-year-olds being sold for sex...that's what's happening now in Tennessee and across our country," he said.

The billboards will remain up until the end of June.