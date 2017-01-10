TBI Launches Program Fighting Human Trafficking

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 60°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In an effort to fight human trafficking in Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has started a new billboard campaign.
The billboard campaign: "It has to stop," was recently launched and placed on billboards in Nashville.
TBI spokesman Josh DeVine did not mince words when explaining why Tennessee stands against human trafficking.
"We are not okay with minors. We are not okay with 12-year-olds being sold for sex...that's what's happening now in Tennessee and across our country," he said.
The billboards will remain up until the end of June.
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
Wind Advisory from 6am-6pm for most of the area.
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in…
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…