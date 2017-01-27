TBI Opens Investigation Into Macon Co. Deputy

10:20 PM, Jan 26, 2017

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has begun looking into a theft case involving a Macon County Sheriff's Deputy.

TBI officials said Troy Griggs is suspected of stealing tobacco bales.

The investigation was ongoing. There had not yet been any charges or arrests made in the case.

