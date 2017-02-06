TBI: Suspect Shot After Hitting Deputy With Car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee after a woman reportedly led authorities on a chase and then struck a deputy.

The incident began around 11 p.m. EST Sunday when a National Park Ranger noticed a vehicle speeding on Highway 441.

The ranger pulled the driver over and began approaching the car. At some point, authorities said the female driver turned around and fled in the opposite direction – running over the ranger’s foot in the process.

At that point, multiple agencies began pursuing the car.

The chase continued onto Highway 32 in Cosby when the driver turned at Smoky Mountain Elementary School.

Deputies tried to block in the vehicle but the driver allegedly rammed a cruiser and got away. A short time later, deputies blocked the car in again.

The TBI said the driver then struck a deputy as he got out of his cruiser. She allegedly continued towards the injured officer and was shot.

She was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where her condition was not known.

The injured Cocke County Deputy was also taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The incident remained under investigation. The officer was not identified.