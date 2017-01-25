TDOT Crews Fill Potholes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked to repair highway pot holes.

Crews were out on Interstate 440 and Interstate 24 in Cheatham County Tuesday afternoon, making sure those craters doesn't damage anyone's car or pose any danger.



Crews have been out the last couple of weeks patching up potholes.

TDOT has received calls from law enforcement and citizens about the potholes and once crews locate them, they'll chose a stretch of interstate and patch up the lanes as needed.

However, around this time of year crews must use a cold mix to fill the holes, which is only a temporary fix until asphalt can be used in the summer.

If the pothole is deep, it could cause some serious damage to your vehicle and those are the potholes TDOT tackles first.

However, the potholes aren't posing a danger to drivers alone, it's also a dangerous job for TDOT workers.

"If you watch our crews, they're having to work with fast moving traffic and we do always ask people to please give the crews plenty of room to work," said TDOT Spokesperson, Kathryn Schulte.