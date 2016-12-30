Teen Arrested In Case Of Teen's Body Found In Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A teen was arrested and charged in the killing of a 16-year-old in the Bordeaux area.

Detectives charged 16-year-old Kevonta Williams Thursday night with last week’s murder of 16-year-old Ricky Lamont Hambrick.

Hambrick's body was found near the intersection of Mattie Street and East Lane off Buena Vista Pike.

Williams was taken into custody without incident at his Buchanan Street home. He was booked into juvenile detention on a charge of criminal homicide.

Hambrick was believed to have been fatally shot on the night of Dec. 19.

A neighbor discovered his body on the morning the next morning. The motive remains under investigation.