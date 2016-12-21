Thieves Take Gifts Meant For Garbage Men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local trash collection company said they received over 20 calls Monday that gifts for their crews were taken.

Pauline Gillson said it happened before 10a.m. on Monday and folks on Gordon Lane are upset.

Gillson said, "That's the Christmas Grinch right there."

Gilson said several women bake cakes, cookies, and other goods for the their garbage men.

Gillson said, "Shorty comes out here and is a bit upset. And I said what's up bud? Because they're really good people they're great people for us. And he said somebody is swiping our Christmas gifts off the garbage cans before we get there!"

She has a special connection with Shorty. He's a trash collector for Hudgins Disposal.

Gillson said, "He always says hey girl how are you doing. Hes always so friendly. He's got half the women falling at their feet. That's why they do so well on all these cookies ya know!."

The theft didn't keep Shorty from praising his customers.



"She's one of my favorite customers she's got 3 pretty dogs and she means a lot to me. I take time every week every Monday to spend a few minutes with her because she's got a British accent and it means a lot to me to hear her talk."

Now as he is busy at work, he stays on the look out for the 'gift Grinch.'

Shorty said, "We go on down the road and a customer comes out and says there was a guy in a red Nissan truck that snatched a card off the trash can and like a crow just snatched it and took off running."

According to the call log, the suspect's truck had hot water heaters in the back of it.

Today a couple of his gifts in Hermitage weren't taken.



"It means a lot to us. We go home and share it with our families and our loved ones and leave some at the shop because we get some and cant eat all of it."

Gillson wants the thief to know he stole Christmas presents from a good man.

Gillson said,"I just want to tell him I think that's pretty darn low to do that to such a good bunch of people who work so hard. And if he's in that sad of a situation maybe we can help him too."

Hudgins Disposal is telling customers to hand gifts directly to their workers.

You can also mail gift cards and tips to their mailbox:

Hudgins DIsposal, Inc.

P.O. Box 78185

Nashville, TN 37207

If you have any information on the thefts you can call police at 615-862-8600.