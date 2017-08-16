THP Trooper Involved In Crash On I-40W

10:03 PM, Aug 15, 2017
13 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on interstate 40 west.

The crash involved three vehicles including the trooper. It happened at mile marker 203 just before Charlotte Pike and right before construction/repaving lane closures in West Nashville. 

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, none of the injuries are life threatening. 

The trooper was assisting a crew with the Tennessee Department of Transportation with a rolling roadblock when a vehicle went around the roadblock and hit the trooper.

The interstate was narrowed to one lane of traffic and the scene was expected to be cleared by midnight.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top