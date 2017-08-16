THP Trooper Involved In Crash On I-40W

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on interstate 40 west.

The crash involved three vehicles including the trooper. It happened at mile marker 203 just before Charlotte Pike and right before construction/repaving lane closures in West Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, none of the injuries are life threatening.

The trooper was assisting a crew with the Tennessee Department of Transportation with a rolling roadblock when a vehicle went around the roadblock and hit the trooper.

The interstate was narrowed to one lane of traffic and the scene was expected to be cleared by midnight.