TN Brew Works Releases First High-Gravity Beer

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 52°
LO: 46°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."
Since the passing of a new state law, local breweries can create beer containing a higher alcohol content 98% ABW or less, approx 10.1% ABV.)
Tennessee Brew Works released their the IPA at their taproom Thursday night. It's the first of several beers that were made possible by the recent law change.
They celebrated with live music by the Tennessee Warblers.
The beer will be available throughout the Nashville area, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.
A suspect wanted in the alleged abduction of an elderly woman in Cookeville has been taken into custody.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A dancer at a downtown gentleman's club has filed a lawsuit against the business for wage theft.
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
A former paralegal of Andy Allman's came forward to share what she knows about the former attorney, now surrounded in controversy.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."