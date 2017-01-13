TN Brew Works Releases First High-Gravity Beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."

Since the passing of a new state law, local breweries can create beer containing a higher alcohol content 98% ABW or less, approx 10.1% ABV.)

Tennessee Brew Works released their the IPA at their taproom Thursday night. It's the first of several beers that were made possible by the recent law change.

They celebrated with live music by the Tennessee Warblers.

The beer will be available throughout the Nashville area, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.