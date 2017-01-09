TN Economic And Development Commissioner To Resign

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 54°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 60°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam announced that Commissioner Randy Boyd would step down and return to the private sector.
Boyd has severed as Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner for two years.
During his tenure, the state has been recognized as first in the nation for advanced industry job growth, first in foreign direct investment, and second in the growth of household median incomes.
ECD has also set several records and generated nearly 50,000 new job commitments and nearly $11 billion in capital investment in the state.
Gov. Haslam praised the work accomplished by Boyd.
“The State of Tennessee has gained so much from Randy’s service. To put it simply: without Randy, there is no Tennessee Promise or Drive to 55 or a comprehensive approach to job growth via workforce development,” Haslam said. “I will miss his energy, passion and deep commitment to bringing economic growth and success to every corner of the state, and I am grateful for everything he has done for Tennessee.”
Boyd will return to the private sector as chairman of his business Radio Systems Corp. on Feb. 1.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the governor and the people of Tennessee,” Boyd said. “The governor has taught me what a positive impact one can have in public service. The people of Tennessee and ECD’s staff and many partners have inspired me with their passion and determination. It has been an honor to serve and one I’ll always cherish. Now, I look forward to returning home to Knoxville to continue to find ways to best serve our state.”
In addition to Radio Systems Corp, Boyd chairs Boyd Sports, owner of the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals, and tnAchieves, the non-profit program that has helped more than 44,000 Tennessee Promise students across 85 counties pursue college opportunities with the support of more than 15,000 volunteer mentors.
Boyd and his wife Jenny, who have two grown sons, reside in Knoxville.
Wind Advisory from 6am-6pm for most of the area.
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in…
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…