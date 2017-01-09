TN Economic And Development Commissioner To Resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam announced that Commissioner Randy Boyd would step down and return to the private sector.

Boyd has severed as Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner for two years.

During his tenure, the state has been recognized as first in the nation for advanced industry job growth, first in foreign direct investment, and second in the growth of household median incomes.

ECD has also set several records and generated nearly 50,000 new job commitments and nearly $11 billion in capital investment in the state.

Gov. Haslam praised the work accomplished by Boyd.

“The State of Tennessee has gained so much from Randy’s service. To put it simply: without Randy, there is no Tennessee Promise or Drive to 55 or a comprehensive approach to job growth via workforce development,” Haslam said. “I will miss his energy, passion and deep commitment to bringing economic growth and success to every corner of the state, and I am grateful for everything he has done for Tennessee.”

Boyd will return to the private sector as chairman of his business Radio Systems Corp. on Feb. 1.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the governor and the people of Tennessee,” Boyd said. “The governor has taught me what a positive impact one can have in public service. The people of Tennessee and ECD’s staff and many partners have inspired me with their passion and determination. It has been an honor to serve and one I’ll always cherish. Now, I look forward to returning home to Knoxville to continue to find ways to best serve our state.”

In addition to Radio Systems Corp, Boyd chairs Boyd Sports, owner of the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals, and tnAchieves, the non-profit program that has helped more than 44,000 Tennessee Promise students across 85 counties pursue college opportunities with the support of more than 15,000 volunteer mentors.

Boyd and his wife Jenny, who have two grown sons, reside in Knoxville.