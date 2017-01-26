TSA Shows Off Lost And Found Items At BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Transportation Security Administration put the many items of the Nashville International Airport on display.

TSA workers showed off everything from clothes to jewelry, glasses and laptops on Wednesday.

Workers gather as many items as possible, and keep them in a special lost and found.

TSA worker Dustin Overton told NewsChannel 5 the airport keeps the items for 30 days before throwing them out.

Dustin said the craziest items he's ever seen included crutches, walkers and dentures.