TSA Shows Off Lost And Found Items At BNA

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 44°
LO: 35°
HI: 43°
LO: 31°
HI: 45°
LO: 29°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Transportation Security Administration put the many items of the Nashville International Airport on display.
TSA workers showed off everything from clothes to jewelry, glasses and laptops on Wednesday.
Workers gather as many items as possible, and keep them in a special lost and found.
TSA worker Dustin Overton told NewsChannel 5 the airport keeps the items for 30 days before throwing them out.
Dustin said the craziest items he's ever seen included crutches, walkers and dentures.
Mayor Megan Barry has voiced her support for Major League Soccer in Nashville and said the Fairgrounds is the best place for a new stadium.
A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.
A set of skeletal remains that were found earlier this week have been positively identified as missing Ft. Campbell soldier 25-year-old…
A Nashville mother was arrested after her young child was allegedly left wandering in the cold.
A suspect accused of exposing himself to a Sonic carhop has been arrested in Wilson County.
Police in Spring Hill have asked the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday canceled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday…
An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.