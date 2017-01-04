TSU Holds Anual Prayer Service

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University held a prayer service to pray for fellow students, faculty and community members.
For the last five years, TSU students and faculty joined with President Glenda Glover in the prayer service.
They met at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church with those who live near the school.
President Glover said it's been a good way to keep the relationship going and to let the community know they support them.
