Two Juveniles Lead Police On A Chase After Armed Carjacking In East Nashville

Two juveniles lead police on a chase after carjacking a man at gunpoint in east Nashville.

Officers say it happened Sunday afternoon in a parking lot on Woodland Street.

One of the suspects pointed a revolver at the victim and demanded his keys.

The suspects took off in his gray 2012 Hyundai Tucson.

While officers were taking the report, the vehicle was spotted on Cahal Avenue.

Officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, but terminated it when they approached the interstate.

The carjacking victim was not hurt.