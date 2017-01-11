U2, Chili Peppers Among 2017 Bonnaroo Artists

Partly cloudy
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The official lineup for the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been announced and it includes some of the biggest names in music.
U2 announced earlier this week they would headline the Manchester-based festival for the first time, where they’ll be playing "The Joshua Tree" in its entirety.
The Bonnaroo 2017 lineup is here! Tickets on sale NOW: https://t.co/tl6mDbjEX1 pic.twitter.com/vRtdaB8Jlr
The complete lineup was revealed Wednesday morning and includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, and Cage the Elephant.
Also set to perform are Margo Price and Cam.
