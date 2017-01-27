United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing At BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Nashville International Airport.

One of the engines on United Airlines flight 6176 from Washington D.C. caught fire.

The aircraft was evacuated, and the passengers were transported via bus from tarmac.

Airport police and fire responded and were able to handle the hot spot. The runway was closed and has remain closed since the incident.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

"Mesa Airlines 6176, a CRJ 7 aircraft, landed safely at Nashville International Airport at 6:10 pm CST after the crew reported a fire warning for the right engine and a possible fuel leak. Airport fire fighters responded to the aircraft. Passengers deplaned on the runway. The flight arrived from Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The FAA is investigating."

Mesa Airlines also released a statement following the incident:

United Express Flight 6176, operated by Mesa Airlines, landed safely in Nashville following an engine warning indicator. Passengers safely deplaned and were transported to the terminal. The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ700, has been removed from service for inspection. The flight originated in Washington Dulles.