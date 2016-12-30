UT Band To Perform At Trump Inauguration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band has been selected to march in the 56th inaugural parade.

The inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump has been set for Jan. 20 in Washington.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) tweeted his congratulations Friday morning.

Congratulations to the @UTKnoxville Pride of the Southland Band for being selected to participate in the upcoming inaugural parade. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 30, 2016

The band has marched in the last 11 such parades.

The Pride of the Southland Band has represented the university and state since just after the Civil War. It is known for forming a "T" at university football games for players and coaches to run through before kickoff.

