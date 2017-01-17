Vandals Damage East Nashville Restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The owners of a popular East Nashville restaurant spent much of the day assessing damage left behind by vandals over the weekend.

The owners of Dino’s discovered the damage when they arrived Sunday morning. The restaurant has long since been a staple in the neighborhood for both locals and tourists.

At least one person vandalized the inside area and smashed an ATM on the ground.

The bar area was also damaged during the break-in.

Officers with Metro Nashville Police were called to the scene and dusted for fingerprints. So far, no arrests have been made.

