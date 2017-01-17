Vandals Force Closure Of Field of Dreams Park

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 66°
LO: 52°
HI: 56°
LO: 47°
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. - The Field of Dreams park is closed while town officials work to make repairs after vandals targeted the park for the third time in less than a year.
"It's disappointing," said Margaret Turner, a mother who brought her two children to the park on Monday. "This is the only playground we can go to in White Bluff, the other ones are in Kingston Springs."
Officials said on Monday, January 9, vandals kicked in wooden fence posts at the park, leaving behind splintered wood, nails, and screws. They chose to close the park indefinitely until the damage can be fixed.
But this is not the first time vandalism has forced the Field of Dreams to close.
In March, the park closed for similar repairs. In May, vandals spray painted swastikas on wooden park shelters, which volunteers helped scrub off.
The Field of Dreams first opened in 2003, after White Bluff Elementary School students helped design the park.
Police are actively pursing leads in this case.
Town officials are considering installing vandalism deterrents, including additional lighting to keep people off of the property at night.
The owners of a popular East Nashville restaurant spent much of the day assessing damage left behind by vandals over the weekend.
Several drivers traveling on Jacksonian Drive near Lebanon Pike were startled after someone in another vehicle slung an egg-like…
Several events across the Middle Tennessee area have gotten underway to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Kentucky State Police officers have opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Obion County.
The Field of Dreams park is closed while town officials work to make repairs after vandals targeted the park for the third time in less than a year.
Salman was arrested at her home in San Francisco and is expected to face a federal judge on Tuesday.
Two people have died, while another remains hospitalized after a weekend incident in Cannon County.
Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in Antioch, and two 16-year-old's were arrested.