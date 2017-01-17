Vandals Force Closure Of Field of Dreams Park

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. - The Field of Dreams park is closed while town officials work to make repairs after vandals targeted the park for the third time in less than a year.

"It's disappointing," said Margaret Turner, a mother who brought her two children to the park on Monday. "This is the only playground we can go to in White Bluff, the other ones are in Kingston Springs."

Officials said on Monday, January 9, vandals kicked in wooden fence posts at the park, leaving behind splintered wood, nails, and screws. They chose to close the park indefinitely until the damage can be fixed.

But this is not the first time vandalism has forced the Field of Dreams to close.

In March, the park closed for similar repairs. In May, vandals spray painted swastikas on wooden park shelters, which volunteers helped scrub off.

The Field of Dreams first opened in 2003, after White Bluff Elementary School students helped design the park.

Police are actively pursing leads in this case.

Town officials are considering installing vandalism deterrents, including additional lighting to keep people off of the property at night.