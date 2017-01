Vanderbilt Dr. Discusses Peanut Allergy Guidlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New guidelines released by the National Institute of Health say that giving your baby peanut butter may actually help prevent them from developing a peanut allergy.

Over the past 15-years, peanut allergies have quadrupled, but the new guidelines say early exposure be a way to prevent the potentially deadly allergy.

Health experts are now advising parents to introduce peanut butter to babies as young as 6-months old.

For babies with no eczema, or mild-to-moderate eczema, it's safe to do at home with a simple recipe.

Babies with egg allergies or severe eczema, should see an allergist and have a skin test first.

For the complete list of guidelines, click here.