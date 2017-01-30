Vandy Student Reports Sexual Assault On Campus

5:30 PM, Jan 30, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student was sexually assaulted on Vanderbilt University's campus.

The incident was reported Monday to University Police, but the victim told police the assault occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 in a campus residence hall.

Officials with the university reminded students of a few things following the announcement of the report.

  • Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.
  • Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.
  • The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.
  • A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.
  • Sexual assault is a crime.

University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone needing emergency assistance can call (615) 421-1911. For non-emergency assistance, call (615) 322-2745.
 

