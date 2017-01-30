Vandy Student Reports Sexual Assault On Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student was sexually assaulted on Vanderbilt University's campus.

The incident was reported Monday to University Police, but the victim told police the assault occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 in a campus residence hall.

Officials with the university reminded students of a few things following the announcement of the report.

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers.

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a sexual encounter.

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent.

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent.

Sexual assault is a crime.

University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone needing emergency assistance can call (615) 421-1911. For non-emergency assistance, call (615) 322-2745.

