Vandy Student Reports Sexual Assault On Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A female student was sexually assaulted on Vanderbilt University's campus.
The incident was reported Monday to University Police, but the victim told police the assault occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 in a campus residence hall.
Officials with the university reminded students of a few things following the announcement of the report.
University Police Department is available to assist students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone needing emergency assistance can call (615) 421-1911. For non-emergency assistance, call (615) 322-2745.
