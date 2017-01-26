Victim In Violent Home Invasion Seeks Justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than a month after a violent home invasion in Antioch, one of the victims was still recovering and continuing to seek justice.

Matthew Stone suffered several cuts, a gash to the head and a fractured hand following the attack in the early morning hours of December 20.

However, he had to return to the hospital several weeks later after catching an infection and was not expected to fully recover until the next two months.

The injuries were a blow to Stone who works as a hairdresser.

"That's what gets to me. How can you can take somebody's career and passion?" Stone frustratingly asked.

One of his friends had his ear cut off during the ordeal in the 900 block of Harvest Grove Drive.

"The longer they were there the more scared I got because someone who is there to rob you will rob and leave and someone who is going to hurt you will stay for awhile," Stone told NewsChannel 5 in his hospital room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Stone said three unidentified intruders ordered him and two other men in the house to get on the ground. They also smashed their phones and ransacked the home.

"I immediately ducked because I saw the shotguns," Stone remembered. "They zip tied my hands, and everything that would shatter in the house they would smash on top of us."

His head was hit by a shotgun at least three times.

Stone said the men knew what they were doing and claimed to have followed the two other victims who had just returned from a casino trip in Mississippi.

"They just kept asking about the money and that they followed them from the casino and know there is money," Stone added. "It's almost like they did stake out the house or knew the floor plan of the house."

Eventually, Stone revealed he had a safe with hundreds of dollars in it. He would wait several minutes until they left before he ran to his neighbor's for help.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said there were currently no leads.

"I just want justice, I want them caught," Stone said.

A gofundme account has been set up to help Stone with his hospital bills. Click on this link to learn more.

Stone's friend whose ear was cut off told NewsChannel 5 on the phone that he is recovering slowly and expects to get a prosthetic ear in four to six weeks.