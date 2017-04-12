Vigil Held For Murdered Ft. Campbell Soldier Shadow McClaine

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. -

Family and friends came together for a vigil to honor a murdered Fort Campbell soldier.

The group gathered off of I-24 in Robertson County, not far from where Shadow McClaine’s remains were found.

A permanent memorial featuring an American Flag with McClaine’s photo, and a wooden cross now sit at the site. Family members hope it ensures McClaine will not be forgotten.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” said Shawn Calvo, who helped search for McClaine. “It’s heartbreaking for everyone.”

Remains Of Missing Ft. Campbell Soldier Found

McClaine, 25, disappeared in September of 2016. Her car was found in a Nashville parking lot a few days later. Her skeletal remains were found in January of 2017.

McClaine’s family has maintained they will fight for justice.

“I said from the beginning and I will say it again,” said London Wegrzyn, McClaine’s mother. “I won’t go anywhere until she has the justice she deserves.”

2 Men Charged In Soldier's Disappearance

Pfc. Shadow McClaine's Father Speaks Out

The vigil comes as family members have been attending a preliminary hearing Monday and Tuesday at Fort Campbell, to determine probable cause in the case.

McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson, were both arrested in connection to the case in November of 2016. They are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder and obstruction of justice.

Williams-McCray is also charged with rape and aggravated assault. Both Williams-McCray and Robinson are being held in the Montgomery County jail.

The cause of McClaine’s death has still not been determined.