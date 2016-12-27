Vigil Held For Teen Killed Week Before Christmas

Friends and family members held a candlelight vigil to honor and remember a 16-year-old whose body was found shot to death in the Bordeaux community.

More than 50 people gathered Monday night at East Lane and Lincoln Avenue to remember Ricky Hambrick of Meadowside.

The location was the same area where his body was found on December 20.

Loved ones remembered the teen for his big heart, few words, and aspirations for wanting to become a lawyer.

“He loved to go to school. He used to be up early to get on the bus and go to school,” said his mother, Courtney Hambrick.

During the vigil, people prayed and sang 'Amazing Grace' before leaving for the night.

A passerby noticed his body last Tuesday in a driveway after residents said they heard gunshots the previous night in the area. One person said they remember seeing a person run from the scene around 8 p.m. on December 19.

Courtney said that Ricky was supposed to be sleeping over a friend's house that night not too far from where his body was found.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked for the public's help in this case.

Hambrick's funeral has been scheduled for this Friday at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Goodlettsville.

A site has been set up for donations to help with funeral costs. Click here.