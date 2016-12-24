Volunteer Plays Trombone Instead Of Ringing Bell

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer brought Christmas cheer to grocery shoppers by playing trombone rather than ringing a bell.
Nashvillian James Jones decided against using a bell outside the Kroger in Nipper's Corner in Brentwood.
He said he's been playing instruments for almost 50 years, and decided to leave the bell at home hoping his music would increase donations to the red kettle.
Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign raised more than 144 million dollars in the U.S.
According to the Red Cross website, 82 cents of every dollar donated goes toward program services.
