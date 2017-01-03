Weather Diverts Chicago-Bound Plane To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A plane bound for Chicago was diverted to Nashville due to bad weather across portions of the Midwest.

Officials with Nashville International Airport said the Aeromexico flight from Guadalajara was diverted to BNA due to weather at O'Hare International Airport.

The pilot never requested passengers to deboard the plane.

Shannon Sumrall, Communications Manager at Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, said only gas was requested.

Once the plane received gas and the weather cleared, they went back to Guadalajara.