NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just a few days after Christmas, drivers in Nashville got an unexpected present after Metro Nashville officials announced that an ambitious year long project to retime traffic lights across the city had been completed.

In total 550 signals across 18 major corridors throughout Nashville were resynced to help ease congestion on some of the city's busiest roadways.

According to Metro Public Works the optimizing of timing signals is considered a low-cost, high-benefit approach to help minimize urban congestion. Although Mayor Barry admits the plan is only a smaller fix to a much larger problem.

"While we explore options to provide more choices to get around congestion ... we still must continue improving the flow of roadway traffic as it stands today," Mayor Barry said in a statement.

Metro Public works also installed 600 new controllers on traffic likes to improve reliability of the retimed lights. Hard qualitative data is currently being analyzed and officials hope to public a report of travel times in early 2017.

Here is a list of the roadways where traffic signal retiming took place:

Downtown Broadway

Korean Veterans / Shelby Street / Woodland Street

21st Avenue South

West End Avenue / Harding Road

Nolensville Road

Charlotte Pike

Gallatin Pike

Metro Center / Rosa Parks / Jefferson

Harding Place

Lebanon Road / Andrew Jackson Parkway

Donelson Pike

Hillsboro Road

Bell Road / Hickory Hollow

Haywood Lane

Clarksville Pike

Highway 70 South

Franklin Road

Dickerson Road.