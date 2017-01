Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Across Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for many counties across Tennessee as a second round of snow moves through the area.

The first of two systems moved through the area Thursday, bringing a few flurries and accumulation in some areas.

This second system is expected to mainly impact areas south of Interstate 40. However, the advisory was later extended to include Davidson County.

Winter Weather Advisory has now been extended northward to include #Nashville. Your COLD forecast #NOWonNC5 #tnwx pic.twitter.com/b4PfxXAuXT — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) January 6, 2017

Several school systems in the area decided to close Friday due to the weather. Metro Schools decided to close early shortly after 8 a.m.

High schools dismiss at 10:30 am, Elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 am and Middle schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 6, 2017

The cities of Brentwood and Franklin have activated their Emergency Operations Centers at Level III.

Travel Conditions

Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation began treating state highways and interstates with brine early.

About 45 trucks pretreated middle Tennessee state highways and interstates Wednesday, preparing for the dusting of snow.

"We really wanted to make sure we hit the interstates, particularly I-40 and northward," said TDOT spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte.

Further north, roads were slick as a thin layer of snow fell on top of ice.

Check out my timelapse from downtown Elkton, KY. Roads are slippery due to ice and layer of snow on side streets@NC5 pic.twitter.com/UptLVWc8Sy — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 6, 2017

A few flight delays have been reported at Nashville International Airport. Click here to check your flight status before heading out.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas in the eastern part of the state - extending down into Alabama and Georgia, where Atlanta could see 2-4 inches of snow.

Here in Middle Tennessee, temperatures would remain below freezing for the next few days.

A full list of weather alerts in the area.

For a list of school closings, check our Snow Watch page.

