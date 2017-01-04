Probable Cause Found In Officer-Involved Shooting Case

Clear
HI: 32°
LO: 25°
HI: 27°
LO: 19°
HI: 29°
LO: 16°
A woman charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville is expected to appear in court.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A judge has found probable cause to charge a woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville.
Kathleen Daly appeared inside a Davidson County courtroom Wednesday morning after an officer-involved shooting back on December 13.
Daly was allegedly inside a motel room with Paul Hardesty, a wanted fugitive. Officers had been tipped off on their whereabouts and went to a room at the Cumberland Inn.
Gunman who shot Officer Terrance McBride is Paul Hardesty, 43. He came under TN parole supervision from NY in March 2016. pic.twitter.com/j1ulzXvWUC— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 13, 2016
Gunman who shot Officer Terrance McBride is Paul Hardesty, 43. He came under TN parole supervision from NY in March 2016. pic.twitter.com/j1ulzXvWUC
Daly reportedly answered the door while Hardesty hid in the bathroom. According to police, the 26-year-old gave them a false name and claimed she was alone.
Police said Daly knowingly led officers into a dangerous situation.
Moments later, Hardesty turned the gun on himself.
During the commotion, police said Daly found an opening to take off from the scene. She later turned herself in to authorities.
Officer McBride was still recovering from being shot in the shoulder.
Kathleen Daly is charged w/ att. murder. Police say she lead officers into a dangerous situation.. But never pulled a trigger @NC5 pic.twitter.com/xukLyXkWno— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 4, 2017
Kathleen Daly is charged w/ att. murder. Police say she lead officers into a dangerous situation.. But never pulled a trigger @NC5 pic.twitter.com/xukLyXkWno
Daly was charged with attempted murder, among other charges. Wednesday morning, the judge confirmed she had found probable cause on all charges against Daly.
A burglary suspect crashed into a Nashville home, seriously injuring someone inside.
Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east…
When a cow gets lost in a field, typically no one notices, but when a calf got lost on Highway 79 in Henry County, the nation collectively watched.
The Metro Council is calling for immediate changes at Autumn Hills. NewsChannel 5 Investigates first began exposing problems at the…
Clients have been left high and dry after their attorney was suspended four months ago.
A crash involving an overturned trash truck slowed east and westbound traffic on Interstate 40.
It's a name that's historic to some, and offensive to others, and efforts to change the name are opening some old wounds. …
A judge has found probable cause to charge a woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville.
Metro Councilman Anthony Davis has requested the city's Board of Zoning Appeals defer a vote that will decide the future of a historic…