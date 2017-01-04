Probable Cause Found In Officer-Involved Shooting Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A judge has found probable cause to charge a woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville.

Kathleen Daly appeared inside a Davidson County courtroom Wednesday morning after an officer-involved shooting back on December 13.

Daly was allegedly inside a motel room with Paul Hardesty, a wanted fugitive. Officers had been tipped off on their whereabouts and went to a room at the Cumberland Inn.

Gunman who shot Officer Terrance McBride is Paul Hardesty, 43. He came under TN parole supervision from NY in March 2016. pic.twitter.com/j1ulzXvWUC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 13, 2016

Daly reportedly answered the door while Hardesty hid in the bathroom. According to police, the 26-year-old gave them a false name and claimed she was alone.

Police said Daly knowingly led officers into a dangerous situation.

When officers went inside, Hardesty opened fire from the bathroom with a shotgun – hitting Officer Terrance McBride in the shoulder.

Moments later, Hardesty turned the gun on himself.

During the commotion, police said Daly found an opening to take off from the scene. She later turned herself in to authorities.

Officer McBride was still recovering from being shot in the shoulder.

Kathleen Daly is charged w/ att. murder. Police say she lead officers into a dangerous situation.. But never pulled a trigger @NC5 pic.twitter.com/xukLyXkWno — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 4, 2017

Daly was charged with attempted murder, among other charges. Wednesday morning, the judge confirmed she had found probable cause on all charges against Daly.