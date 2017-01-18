Woman Robbed, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has issued a warning to others after she was robbed and carjacked at her Hendersonville apartment complex.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Walton Ferry Road.

The victim said she’d just gotten home from work when two men pulled up in a car. As she was approaching her door, they got out and robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with her purse, keys and Volkswagen Passat. The vehicle was described as black 2014 model with Tennessee plate number V3108L.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.