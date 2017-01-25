NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police arrested a woman accused of stealing medication from a patient at Nashville's Trevecca Towers Retirement Homes.

Every year healthcare fraud leads to a $60 billion loss for Medicare, no matter how small the crime.

The most recent case reported in Nashville stems from a visit to the Trevecca Towers Retirement Homes earlier this month.

It was there where officers said Amanda Andrews took advantage of several residents by simply knocking on their door.

"It is hard for them to question and they're lonely so when someone comes to their door and they have a pleasant voice or a pretty smile and they're giving them some attention they're more likely to let them in," Shannon Jones with the Commission on Aging and Disability said. "You have to be aware that you are a target because you do have social security numbers, Medicare numbers, medication that criminals are after."

Police records show Andrews knocked on one resident's door and said she was with Cigna Health Care and specifically asked to see their pain medications, all the while seemingly taking notes on a tablet.

The tenant unlocked her safe and handed over her pain meds. Once Andrews left she noticed her Oxycodone pills were missing.

The property manager told us they quickly took action when they learned what happened. They even went through their surveillance footage and managed to capture picture of Andrews, which were put on fliers and posted throughout the property.

"If someone does approach you, know that if you didn't call them first or if you're not currently a member within that insurance company, then you need to be very weary of allowing them any further into your do or giving them any information over the telephone," said Jones.

