The Income Guys: January Show 2

Two people were killed in a four-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. Two others were injured in the wreck.
The Nashville Fire Department has confirmed that one of its firefighters was the man shot late Monday night by Cheatham County deputies.
Senate Democrats are boycotting a committee vote on Steven Mnuchin, President Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary.
A sanitation worker was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car in Nashville.
Forty percent of food produced in the U.S. is never eaten, and 95% of that food ends up in a landfill. Mayor Megan Barry has called on…
Crews have been called to the scene of a reported propane tank fire in Nashville.
A 17-year-old was taken into custody following a shooting in downtown Nashville.
Sally Yates had been in the crossfire over her constitutional duty before her ouster Monday night as acting attorney general.