Capitol View Commentary: Friday, January 6, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, Senior Vice President, DVL Seigenthaler Public Relations, a Finn Partners Company

January 6, 2017

A NOT SO STELLAR START; AS THE TWEETS TURN; CONFLICTS THAT WON”T GO AWAY; THE GAS TAX AND THE SURPLUS; MAYOR MEGAN BARRY ON INSIDE POLITICS; STILL IN THE WILDERNESS;

A NOT SO STELLAR START

As we approach the final weeks of what has been the most publicly controversial and contentious presidential transition of my lifetime, the first day’s effort of congressional Republicans to seize the offensive as soon as GOP /Trump-era of dominance in Washington became official in 2017, turned out to be a bust.

In a secret ballot held behind closed doors, the Republican House Caucus voted to significantly weaken the powers of the independent Congressional Ethics Office, leaving lawmakers to police themselves.

Thinking, like President-Elect Donald Trump says, that this might be the time to “drain the swamp” in D.C. not expand it, public reaction was swift and negative, even as Tennessee Congressman Marsha Blackburn went on CNN to argue that the proposed ethics change would be a good thing:

"What it will do is provide more transparency. Anytime you can provide more accountability and more transparency to any process that is in place, then you're going to take another step toward draining the swamp, and I am all for draining the swamp," said Blackburn.

But nobody seemed to buying Blackburn’s argument not even President-Elect Trump who has included Blackburn on his Transition Team. Trump tweeted negative comments about the ethics change and the House Caucus quickly re-voted and dropped the proposal.

Blackburn also got into an unexpected mess on social media. Her office posted an on-line survey asking for public reaction to keeping or repealing Obamacare. The Tennessee representative has been a strong proponent of ditching the health care program. So it left her in an awkward position when 84% of respondents to her poll said Obamacare should be continued at least until a replacement plan is agreed on.

The Congressman was able to get the recommendations she desired this week when the special House committee she chaired last term issued its final report. It called for defunding Planned Parenthood and tightening regulations on fetal tissue research. But it took the backing of the Republican majority on the special committee to prevail in the final report while Democrats rejected the conclusions and complained they were not consulted about the final report. It’s unclear if the special committee’s work will result in any new legislation gaining congressional favor this term. The Planned Parenthood defunding was approved by both houses of Congress once before but was then vetoed by President Obama. If that happens again, what will President Trump do? His pro-life record is somewhat mixed.

It was a better week for another Tennessee Congressman. Diane Black has been named the acting Chair of the powerful House Budget Committee. She is the first woman to ever hold the post, and she

bypassed several other male colleagues to gain the position. She is acting Chair while the current head of the congressional panel, Representative Tom Price, awaits the confirmation process to become Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump cabinet.

Black’s profile on Capitol Hill is likely to grow even higher in the days to come as Republicans vow to quickly “repeal and replace” Obamacare (if they can figure out how to replace the program and get the votes in the Senate to do so). Even President-Elect Trump is signaling caution, posting in a tweet (what else) that there could be a backlash if the GOP repeals Obamacare without a replacement program and that Republicans might be better off letting Democrats own “the failed Obamacare disaster” and let the plan “fall of its own weight.” Still, Vice President-Elect Mike Pence went to Capitol Hill while President Barack Obama did the same for Democrats, both of them making pitches to rally their troops in each party to prepare for what is likely to be the first major policy fight of the new term.

Representative Black indicates the Obamacare debate is one she looks forward to: “The passage of Obamacare is the reason I ran for Congress," Black commented in a statement after her appointment. "As interim Chairman for the House Budget Committee, I am ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to repeal this law that has burdened families and businesses and turn the page to a new healthcare system that lowers costs, spurs free market competition, and ultimately empowers patients — not Washington bureaucrats. I look forward to bringing my decades in healthcare as a registered nurse, my insight as a Member of the Ways and Means Committee, and my unique experience navigating Tennessee's own health reform crisis to this role. I am grateful to my colleagues for this opportunity and am ready for the important work ahead."

Black’s ascendancy into House leadership did raise some eyebrows among observers of Tennessee politics. She was thought to be a strong Republican contender for Governor in 2018. Now THE TENNESSEAN reports that a source close to Black says her role as Budget Committee chief will not impact her decision to run for Tennessee’s Chief Executive.

We’ll see.

The 2018 Republican governor’s race may have lost another potential candidate this week. Former Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bill Hagerty will reportedly be President=Elect’s Trump Ambassador to Japan say media sources, including at least one in Japan (Nikkei).

Tom Humphrey’s blog cites Hagerty’s very close ties to Trump, his ties to others in GOP politics, and his business background for why the Japan appointment might be a good fit:

“The Tennessee native joined Trump’s transition team in the summer and now serves as director of presidential appointments. Hagerty previously spent three years in Tokyo while with Boston Consulting Group. He went on to co-found private equity firm Hagerty Peterson after starting his career in the field at Trident Capital.

Hagerty’s business success makes him a natural fit for the Trump team. He has close links to the Republican Party establishment, having served in the George H.W. Bush White House as a policy adviser and as a member of Mitt Romney’s campaign for president in 2012.

Note: He also journeyed to Japan as ECD commissioner on a trade mission with Gov. Bill Haslam.”

It should also be noted that Hagerty, if confirmed, would be the second Tennessean in recent times to be U.S. ambassador to Japan along with the late former Senator Howard Baker.

Meanwhile as one potential Republican gubernatorial candidate likely removes himself from the race, another moves ahead towards being an entrant in the 2018 contest. That would be State Senator Mark Green of Clarksville. He has now filed the papers and hired the staff necessary to begin raising funds for a race. He also recently ended a statewide listening tour while pondering his run.

And so almost 22 months before we select our next governor, the first candidate is in the race. And others may not be far behind. House Speaker Beth Harwell has a major fundraiser set for next week (before the legislative fund raising blackout period begins during session).

AS THE TWEETS TURN

President-Elect Donald Trump continues his near daily “government by Tweet” statements and attacks, getting into social media spats with auto companies, North Korea, China, U.S. intelligence agencies, President Obama and the media (of course). He also expressed end of the year holiday LOVE! for his many opponents who have tried so hard, although unsuccessfully, to defeat him. The President-Elect even congratulated himself for improving the economy and creating jobs before he takes office.

The biggest controversy remains whether Russia and its top leader President Vladimir Putin tried to influence the November election to help Trump win. While intelligence officials, the White House and almost everyone in Congress believes that’s what happened, Trump remains skeptical, saying he knows a lot about “hacking” and that he has information no one else has about the matter (although he won’t say what it is).

Trump continues to raise the possibility any hacking could be coming from some 400-pound person lying in bed somewhere rather than Russia. And while he has skipped some intelligence briefings since being elected, he is now complaining that others are being briefed before he is about the Russian investigation. He’s right. It’s President Obama who is being briefed first. The President-Elect was briefed today (Friday) and afterwards told the media (THE HILL) that cyberattacks by foreign nations had “absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election."

Congress meanwhile this week is convening the first of several hearings and inquiries into the Russian affair. It’s a matter that could also impact a couple of President-Elect Trump’s cabinet appointments. Senate confirmation hearings for those begin next week. I anticipate more Trump tweets ahead.

Many previous Presidents have skillfully used what were then-new aspects of the media to get their messages out to the public. For examples, there’s FDR, with his radio “fireside chats” and JFK through his televised news conferences. Trump has proven the master of the 140 character message of Twitter. But how will he handle a regular news conference with the media, an event he has not held since last summer?

Trump has now scheduled what he calls a “general” news conference for this coming week. It will be perhaps the most fascinating event of the presidential transition thus far, and that’s saying something I think.

By the way, Tennessee Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen didn’t miss the opportunity to express his own thoughts about President-Elect Trump this week. During a CNN interview, Cohen stirred up quite a

bit of controversy by comparing Trump to the late Cuban Communist leader Fidel Castro, with allusions by Cohen as well to Trump’s admiration for Putin:

“The last two people I remember in this Western Hemisphere who were so close to Russia were (businessman) Armand Hammer, who loved oil and money, and Fidel Castro, who loved to talk for long periods of time, hated disloyalty and dissent and eliminated it, and was very much an egocentric individual,” Cohen said on CNN.

Asked if he was comparing Trump to Castro, Cohen replied, “personality traits, indeed.”

“Castro needed to be the center of attention at all times,” said Cohen, a Memphis Democrat. “He executed certain of his comrades for trumped-up charges because he wanted total control and he wanted to put that fear into people. He was very close to his family, and he had a multitudinous family. Didn’t trust others. And it was all about him and public speaking.

“With the exception of the fact that he was dedicated to a philosophy and to his country, making an allegiance with Russia, there are a lot of personality traits that are similar.”

Interestingly, Trump, who has not been shy to use his Twitter account to strike back at those who criticize him, has been silent about Cohen’s comments. Curious.

Also curious, Congressman Cohen recently took the occasion to announce he is running for re-election not only in 2018 and also in 2020.

CONFLICTS THAT WON'T GO AWAY

I don’t exactly know who in our congressional delegation will vote for or against this “sense of Congress” resolution, but Nashville Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper says he is cosponsoring the House version.

The issue is President-Elect Trump’s foreign investments. Cooper says it violates a provision of the Constitution that was put in place by our founding father over two centuries ago.

Cooper’s news release on the matter reads as follows:

“The House resolution was filed to ensure President-elect Trump’s compliance with the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution before he takes office Jan. 20. An identical resolution was filed in the Senate.

“The Constitution requires all U.S. presidents to be free from foreign influence and control. No president is above the law,” Rep. Cooper said. “I do not object to President-elect Trump’s business interests, but the Constitution requires him, while he is President, to work only for American taxpayers, no one else. He should take the necessary steps to comply with the Constitution he will be sworn to uphold.”

It is well established that President-elect Trump will be sworn in with an unprecedented number of foreign conflicts of interest, given his business ventures around the world. President-elect Trump has said the Emoluments Clause does not apply to him, but the Constitution clearly states otherwise.

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution provides that “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

The resolution expresses the sense of Congress that President-elect Trump should follow the precedent established by prior presidents and convert his assets to simple, conflict-free holdings, adopt blind trusts managed by independent trustees, or take other equivalent measures.

The resolution notes that, in the absence of such actions by President-elect Trump before he assumes office or without specific authorization by Congress, Congress will regard dealings by Trump-owned companies with any entity owned by a foreign governmental actor as potential violations of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.”

It will be interesting to see if this matter comes up at Mr. Trump’s news conference next week or in one of his future tweets. It will also be interesting to see if the Republican majority in both houses of Congress allows the resolution to ever come to a floor debate or vote in either chamber.

THE GAS TAX AND THE SURPLUS

The last time Tennessee raised its gas tax was in 1989.

This state has long prided itself on the quality and maintenance of its roads, especially the pay-as-you-go philosophy used to fund our transportation network.

But the current gas tax, imposed on a per-gallon basis, just doesn’t produce the funds needed as it used to do, and so the backlog of needed state projects is now into the billions of dollars.

Governor Bill Haslam has been talking about the need to address that issue for almost two years now. He refrained from introducing a gas tax hike last session because GOP legislative leaders didn’t want that discussed in an election year.

Now several media outlets say the Governor and state transportation officials are talking about (“kicking around”) proposals with lawmakers of both parties, with varying numbers for tax hikes. Some say a 9-cent fuel tax hike was mentioned, with 12 cents for diesel. Others say lower numbers were on the table along with an increase in annual vehicle registration fees.

Governor Haslam told reporters Wednesday there needs to be “a comfort level” for lawmakers in this matter. He hopes to reach that and unveil his program and recommendations in the next few weeks likely before he makes his annual State of the State address on Monday, January 30.

Actually one of the big stumbling blocks remaining to get lawmakers comfortable abput a gas tax hike could be another big figure looming on Capitol Hill as the 110th General Assembly convenes for the first time next week. Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus, about 40% of which is recurring. That number has legislators talking about cutting taxes not raising them. Many lawmakers ran for re-election bragging they have lowered a few taxes in recent years.

So I suspect there are still more meetings to be held and more numbers kicked around to find that “comfort level” for lawmakers.

MAYOR MEGAN BARRY ON INSIDE POLITICS

We kick off 2017 for INSIDE POLITICS at the top in Nashville.

Mayor Megan Barry is our guest.

We’ll talk a lot about what Nashvillians talk about a lot…our growing traffic and congestion.

Actually a re-timing of over 500 traffic lights on on our major streets seems to be offering some relief.

We get into detail about that as well as discuss how the city and the region can fund the multi-billion dollar transit improvement plan that will provide longer term help and keep our area growing.

And there’s always lots more to discuss when we have our city’s top official join us. Tune in.

INSIDE POLITICS airs several times each weekend on NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS. Those times include 7:00 p.m. Friday; 5:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; along with 1:30 a.m. & 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

THE PLUS is on Comcast Cable channel 250, Charter Cable channel 182 and on NEWSCHANNEL5’s over-the-air digital channel 5.2.

One option for those who can’t see the show locally or who are out of town, you can watch it live with streaming video on NEWSCHANNEL5.com. Just use your TiVo or DVR if those live times don't work for your schedule.

The shows are also later posted for viewing on the NEWSCHANNEL5 website under NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS’ Inside Politics link.

STILL IN THE WILDERNESS

For Tennessee Democrats, their wandering in the political wilderness continues as 2017 begins.

“Right sizing” for a non-election year, the state party has laid off 3 of its 8 member staff, including both its Director and Assistant Director of Communications and the staff member in charge of data.

The changes are not a sign of financial or fund raising issues says State Chair Mary Mancini who seeking re-election to her post later this month.

But the staff reductions are certainly not a positive sign no matter how it’s spun.