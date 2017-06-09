Capitol View Commentary: Friday, June 9, 2017

CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, Senior Vice President, DVL Seigenthaler Public Relations, a Finn Partners company

June 9. 2017

HEALTH UPDATE



It’s taking a bit longer than I expected to get back to full health so I can resume writing this weekly CAPITOL VIEW column.

Don’t worry, I still plan on starting back soon. It’s just that things got a little worse for me health wise before they’ve gotten somewhat better. The good news is that I’m on the path to recovery, though for one of my health issues, I am still working on a plan of care with my doctors.

So, I can’t give you a time just yet when CAPITOL VIEW will return. But much like my stroke (suffered five years ago this month), I have had lots of interesting experiences with these latest health challenges so I plan to share those with you with I return.

I’ve continued to stay busy with my INSIDE POLITICS show. Recently, I was honored to have Governor Bill Haslam on my show to discuss the most recent session of the General Assembly. I am always excited to have our state’s Chief Executive join us, but given my health concerns (which he didn’t know in advance) it really meant a lot to me to have him on the program. I worked hard to get ready for those recent shows, and I thought they came off pretty well.

You won’t want to miss this week’s INSIDE POLITICS show. Two of the best political analysts in Nashville, Steve Gill and Larry Woods, will join me. They’ll react to the much-awaited congressional testimony (on Thursday) of former FBI Director James Comey and what he has to say about President Trump recently firing him and potentially, other aspects of the ongoing investigations of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

There shouldn’t be a moment’s worth of dull in my conversation with Woods and Gill, so watch us!

Thanks to all of you for your prayers, your get well cards and e-mails. They are greatly appreciated, and I find them very motivating to make a full recovery to health. I get the same motivation when I talk or spend time with my family, especially my three grandchildren. When I behold the gift of good health spread across their young faces, I am reminded to work hard in making a recovery.

One my readers wrote me: “Whatever it is, kill it.” That’s my goal, to kill whatever it is that has made me ill, so I can live for many more years to watch my grandkids grow up.

So like General Douglas McArthur, I will return…… I hope soon. I promise.