Inside Politics: Comey Testimony

9:28 PM, Jun 12, 2017

Ousted FBI Director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee is the big news this week. President Trump claims he has been vindicated while others say that his comments create a clear path to obstruction of justice charges. Our two guests, democratic strategist, Larry Woods, and conservative strategist, Steve Gill, see things a little differently, to say the least.

