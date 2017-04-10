Inside Politics: Congressman Marsha Blackburn
With an unique perspective of Washington DC, Congressman Marsha Blackburn has a inside view of some of the most important topics in the news today: The recent military strike in Syria; the attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare and the Russian investigation are among them and she joins us tonight on Inside Politics. Join Pat tonight for a comprehensive conversation with the Congressman on many topics, tonight at 7 on NewsChannel 5 Plus.
