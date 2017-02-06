Inside Politics: Craig Fitzhugh

With the Tennessee General Assembly back into high gear, a lot of the talk has been around the Governor's legislative package and the proposal to raise the gasoline tax for the first time in over 20 years. Our guest on Inside Politics this week is Democratic State House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh. We'll get his reaction to the proposal as well as his thoughts on mass transit funding, medical marijuana and his potential run for Governor. Watch us at 7:00pm on NewsChannel 5 Plus!