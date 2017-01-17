Inside Politics: Lt.Governor Randy McNally (January 2017)

NewsChannel 5 Political analyst Pat Nolan has a pretty big get for tonight Inside Politics...he will be joined by the new Lieutenant Governor for the State of Tennessee, Randy McNally. He took over the Senate's top office this week and he joins Pat for his first interview full-length interview since he was sworn in. Pat asks him about the controversial gas tax proposal and what the state intends to do with a projected budget surplus of nearly two billion dollars...join Pat on Inside Politics, at seven pm tonight on NewsChannel 5 Plus.